StockMarketWire.com - Integrated Diagnostic Holdings has won a contract to operate testing stations in the Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan.
The consumer healthcare company was selected by the airport's operator International Airport Group, after bidding through its Jordanian subsidiary Biolab.
The main focus of the testing stations will be to offer PCR testing for Covid-19 to passengers arriving in Jordan, as well as additional diagnostic tests to patients including rapid PCR testing for Covid-19 for departing passengers and other, more generic diagnostic tests.
The agreement came into effect on 1 August 2021.
IDH CEO Dr. Hend El Sherbini said: 'This is a necessary aspect to safeguard the health of passengers and crew members while supporting a return to regular international travel across the region.
'Looking ahead, our main priority across both Egypt and Jordan remains helping local authorities combat the spread of Covid-19, and in the coming months we will look for new opportunities to offer our Covid-19-related services to a growing number of patients across both countries.'
