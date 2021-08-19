StockMarketWire.com - Private equity advisory firm Apax Global Alpha reported net asset return was 17.4% in the first half of year, driven by strong performance in its private equity portfolio.
For the six months ended 30 June, total adjusted net asset value increased to about €1.4 billion, with adjusted NAV per share increasing from €2.45 (£2.19) to €2.81 (£2.41).
Record distributions of €131.1 million were received from full and significant partial Private Equity exits, deployed into 13 new derived debt positions to absorb liquidity in the fund into attractive yield investments.
'There is good momentum as seen through several successful realisations with good uplifts, and there was a good pace of deployment, with new investments in both private equity and derived debt,' it added.
An interim dividend of 5.97 pence per share was declared.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.