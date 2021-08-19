StockMarketWire.com - Telecommunications infrastructure company Helios Towers narrowed its losses in the first half of the year, amid boost from acquisitions.
For the six months to 30 June 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed $43.6 million from $83.0 million year-on-year as revenue increased by 4% year-on-year to US$212.4 million.
Sites increased by 1,511 year-on-year to 8,603 sites and tenancies increased by 2,184 year-on-year to 17,090 tenants.
'The first half of 2021 has been a busy period for the group, closing the acquisition of Free Senegal's tower assets and announcing five further acquisitions across Africa and the Middle-East,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company maintained 2021 tenancy guidance for the established five markets, targeting 1,000 to 1,500 tenancies.
'In Q2 2021 we delivered steady organic growth and another quarter of leading power uptime, while strengthening our tenancy pipeline to support accelerated growth in the second half of 2021,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.