StockMarketWire.com - Sensyne Health, the ethical clinical AI company, has signed a Strategic Research Agreement (SRA) with Sentara Healthcare, a healthcare system serving patients in Virginia and northeastern North Carolina
The new agreement is Sensyne's third US partnership since launching in the country in December 2020. The addition of Sentara's 3.6 million patients brings Sensyne's combined total of de-identified patient data for medical research to 21.7 million patients.
The partnership combines both life sciences research and healthcare algorithm development that will deliver value back to Sentara and its patients. The agreement will enable the ethical application of clinical AI research by Sensyne through analysing Sentara's patient dataset to improve patient care and accelerate medical research.
As part of a collaboration agreement, Sentara also becomes the first of several US health systems that will partner with Sensyne to implement new clinical algorithms to support patients with CKD and CHF.
Jordan Asher, executive vice president and chief physician executive of Sentara Healthcare, said: 'The combination of data and clinical expertise has the power to drive innovation, further advance research and enhance our ability to deliver complex and high-specialized clinical care to the communities we serve. The Sensyne partnership has the potential to help our organisation continue our mission of improving health every day in critical areas of healthcare, including health equity.'
Derek Baird, president, North America of Sensyne Health, added: 'This Sentara relationship expands our model in the U.S, where we want to be working with our partners not only in using data for life science research, but also to deliver clinical insights back into the health system itself. This clinical co-design work is a really important aspect of our model. We expect the work we are doing with Sentara on CKD and CHF will yield powerful algorithms to manage these disease areas."
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.