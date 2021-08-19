StockMarketWire.com - Proton Motor Power Systems has received a further order from GKN Hydrogen ("GKN") for an additional eight PM Module S8 fuel cell systems designed for the autonomous provision of energy and heat to be delivered in Q1 2022.
GKN Hydrogen is part of GKN, the aerospace, automotive and powder metallurgy international business controlled by Melrose Industries plc.
Including previous orders, GKN has now ordered 25 PM Module S8 fuel cell systems in total and the board of Proton Motor expects to receive further orders as GKN continues to deploy the company's technology in its integrated HY2 systems.
GKN is deploying the HY2 systems in its own facilities and with its customers in the residential, industrial and transportation sectors.
Applications of the HY2 systems include IT back-up systems, off-grid power generation and plug-in electric car charging station.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
