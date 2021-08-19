StockMarketWire.com - Mobile payment and identity solutions company Boku said it launched its 'Mobile First' payments network.
'M1ST is designed to eliminate the difficulty of mobile payment acceptance so that merchants can accept mobile payments more quickly, at lower cost...' the company said.
'For merchants to capitalise on the massive potential of mobile-first consumers, they need to accept the payment methods they have and prefer, which are increasingly behind glass screens, not rectangular pieces of plastic,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
