StockMarketWire.com - Verici Dx plc has appointed Lorenzo Gallon, MD, to the board as a non-executive director with immediate effect.
Professor of Medicine (Nephrology and Hypertension) and Surgery (Organ Transplantation), Dr Gallon is currently the medical director of the Translational Medicine Program, the director of International Relations and the director of the Renal Transplant Fellowship at Northwestern University, He is an alumnus of the University of Padua Medical School, Italy.
He has extensive experience in nephrology and hypertension as well as organ transplantation. He was a collaborator and co-author with Dr. Barbara Murphy in the GoCar study, which was foundational in the development of Verici's products.
He has acted as an advisor / consultant for multiple pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Horizon Therapeutics, Inc., and Argenx Pharma, and is also a member of the Editorial Board at the journal Nephron since 2019.
In 2012, Dr Gallon was part the Northwestern Medicine transplant team that conducted the first successful removal and implantation of a kidney from one patient to another after the organ failed in the first recipient. The findings of the case were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
In March 2021, Verici Dx unveiled that it has partnered with Dr Gallon, together with Dr Milagros Samaniego at Henry Ford Health System and Dr Daniel G Maluf at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, in order to initiate the first US clinical trials for its two lead products, Clarava and Tuteva.
The trial will use next generation sequencing in the Verici laboratory to create transcriptomic profiles to validate performance characteristics of Clarava and Tuteva. In the longer term, Verici is also seeking to work on the validation of its fibrosis test.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.