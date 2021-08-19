StockMarketWire.com - Test and measurement solutions company Calnex Solutions said it was trading in line with expectations and was confident of delivering a positive outcome for the year in line with market expectations.
'Calnex has continued to achieve strong trading and good order levels in the first quarter of FY22, in line with the Board's expectations,' the company said.
'Of note in the first few months of the year has been a positive response to the Group's enhancements to its Lab Sync platform, Paragon-Neo, with customers placing encouraging levels of pre-orders ahead of launch later in the year,' it added.
The company also said it hadn't experience any negative impact on the ability to manufacture and ship product to date, despite the ongoing global semiconductor shortage.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
