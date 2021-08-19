StockMarketWire.com - Ethernity Networks reported wider losses in the first half of the year as slump in margins offset a surge in revenue.

For the six months ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax losses widened to £4.4 million from £2.9 million year-on-year as revenue increased by 165.8% to $955,371.

Gross margin fell to 63.4% as compared to 88.2% in the same period for 2020, due to 'increased revenues from product sales with lower margins as opposed to the about 100% margins from licensing and royalties revenues,' the company said.

Research and development, general and administrative, and marketing expenses increased by 6.8% over previous period due 'mainly to return to normal operations from the COVID-19 cut backs.'

In light of delays from component shortages in regions where it customers operations, the company now expected a delayed deployment from its customers from 2021 to the first half of 2022.

'As a result of these delays, and the worldwide components shortages, we now expect that approximately $1.0m to $1.5m of anticipated revenues may be pushed from H2 2021 into H1 2022,' the company said.


