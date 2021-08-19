StockMarketWire.com - Lithium development group Bradda Head said it had engaged geophysics contractor Terravision Exploration to conduct geophysical programmes at the company's Burro Creek, Wikieup and San Domingo lithium projects.
'The geophysical programmes for our Wikieup, Burro Creek, and San Domingo assets will run over September and October,' the company said.
'We already know from previous geological tests that the make-up of our pegmatite deposits are such that Terravision's systems will produce very high-quality geospatial imagery, which will again increase the chance of successful drilling operations in the near future,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
