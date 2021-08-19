StockMarketWire.com - Logistics giant DP World first-half revenue jumped, supported by acquisitions and strong growth in India, Australia, and UK.
For the six months ended June, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, increased 18.2%, as revenue jumped to 21.3% to $4.94 billion.
'Portfolio has delivered strong performance in 1H2021 on higher consumer spend and rebound in global trade,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company forecast capital expenditure of $1.2 billion for the year to invest into London Gateway, the UK's P&O Ferries as well as into the UAE, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Angola, Peru and Somaliland.
