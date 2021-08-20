Interim Result
23/08/2021 Batm Advanced Communications LD (BVC)
24/08/2021 Puretech Health PLC (PRTC)
24/08/2021 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
24/08/2021 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)
25/08/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
25/08/2021 Grafton Group PLC (GFTU)
25/08/2021 Cppgroup PLC (CPP)
25/08/2021 Costain Group PLC (COST)
26/08/2021 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)
26/08/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
26/08/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)
26/08/2021 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)
26/08/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)
26/08/2021 Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN)
26/08/2021 Chesnara PLC (CSN)
26/08/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
27/08/2021 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)
27/08/2021 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
27/08/2021 Bbgi Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI)
Final Result
25/08/2021 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)
26/08/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
AGM / EGM
21/08/2021 Livermore Investments Group Ltd (LIV)
23/08/2021 Ide Group Holdings PLC (IDE)
23/08/2021 Renold PLC (RNO)
24/08/2021 Vectura Group PLC (VEC)
24/08/2021 Nuformix PLC (NFX)
24/08/2021 Northern Bear PLC (NTBR)
25/08/2021 Oxford Technology 3 VCT Plc (OTT)
25/08/2021 Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust Plc (OXT)
25/08/2021 (PNPL)
25/08/2021 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)
25/08/2021 Afritin Mining Limited (ATM)
25/08/2021 Oxford Technology 4 VCT PLC (OXF)
25/08/2021 Creightons PLC (CRL)
25/08/2021 Latham (James) PLC (LTHM)
26/08/2021 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)
26/08/2021 D4T4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)
26/08/2021 Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company Plc Ord Gbp0.01 (TEEC)
27/08/2021 Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL)
27/08/2021 Prudential PLC (PRU)
27/08/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
27/08/2021 Pires Investments PLC (PIRI)
27/08/2021 Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (OIG)
27/08/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
Trading Statement
23/08/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
23/08/2021 Ig Design Group PLC (IGR)
Ex-Dividend
23/08/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)
23/08/2021 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)
24/08/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
26/08/2021 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)
26/08/2021 Osb Group PLC (OSB)
26/08/2021 Mondi PLC (MNDI)
26/08/2021 Paypoint PLC (PAY)
26/08/2021 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)
26/08/2021 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
26/08/2021 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
26/08/2021 Vpc Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL)
26/08/2021 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE)
26/08/2021 Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (HSL)
26/08/2021 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
26/08/2021 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
26/08/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
26/08/2021 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)
26/08/2021 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
26/08/2021 Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB)
26/08/2021 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)
26/08/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
26/08/2021 Diageo PLC (DGE)
26/08/2021 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
26/08/2021 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)
26/08/2021 4Imprint Group PLC (FOUR)
26/08/2021 Drax Group PLC (DRX)
26/08/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
