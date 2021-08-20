AU
24/08/2021 15:30 Australia Conference Board leading index
CA
24/08/2021 13:30 quarterly financial statistics for enterprises
26/08/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
DE
23/08/2021 08:30 flash PMI
24/08/2021 07:00 GDP
25/08/2021 09:00 Ifo business climate index
26/08/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
ES
25/08/2021 08:00 PPI
EU
23/08/2021 09:00 flash PMI
23/08/2021 15:00 FCCI flash consumer confidence indicator
26/08/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
FR
23/08/2021 08:15 flash PMI
24/08/2021 11:00 OECD trade statistics release
26/08/2021 07:45 monthly business survey (goods-producing industries)
IT
26/08/2021 09:00 industrial turnover & orders
JP
23/08/2021 01:30 flash PMI
23/08/2021 06:00 steel production
24/08/2021 06:00 supermarket sales
25/08/2021 06:00 indexes of business conditions
25/08/2021 07:00 revised machine tool orders
26/08/2021 00:50 services producer Price Index
UK
23/08/2021 09:30 manufacturing and services PMI
26/08/2021 00:01 Zoopla house price index
US
23/08/2021 14:45 flash services PMI
23/08/2021 14:45 flash manufacturing PMI
23/08/2021 15:00 existing home sales
24/08/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
24/08/2021 15:00 new residential sales
24/08/2021 18:00 money stock measures
24/08/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
25/08/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
25/08/2021 13:30 advance report on durable goods
25/08/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
26/08/2021 13:30 2nd estimate GDP
26/08/2021 13:30 jobless claims
26/08/2021 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
