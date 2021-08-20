StockMarketWire.com - Pharma giant AstraZeneca said its rare disease business Alexion is discontinuing trial of a drug candidate to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a rare neurodegenerative disease due to a lack of efficacy.

This decision was based on the recommendation of the Independent Data Monitoring Committee, following their review of data from a pre-specified interim analysis.

The IDMC recommended that the trial be discontinued due to lack of efficacy.

'We are disappointed by this outcome and what it means for patients with this devastating disease.' Alexion said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com