StockMarketWire.com - Origin enterprises, the group focused on agri-services, has announces that Aidan Connolly has been appointed as an independent director.
He is President of AgriTech Capital, a U.S. based strategy and investment firm which supports innovation and technology in the agribusiness sector.
Conolly is also CEO of Irish agtech start-up, Cainthus, a company specialising in monitoring key farm management practices that impact nutrition, health and the behaviour of livestock through the use of computer vision and artificial intelligence.
Conolly also held multiple senior leadership positions at global animal health company, Alltech, over a period of more than 25 years.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
