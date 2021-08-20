StockMarketWire.com - Telecommunications services provider Airtel Africa said Qatar Holding had had reached first closing of the minority investment in Airtel's mobile money business.
With the conditions for first closing having now been met, QIA has invested US$150 million in a secondary purchase of shares in AMC BV from a subsidiary of Airtel Africa, with a further US$50 million to be invested at second close upon further transfers of mobile money operations into AMC BV.
Under the AMC agreement, QIA was now entitled to appoint a director to the board of AMC BV and has certain customary information and minority protection rights.
'As previously reported, the proceeds from this secondary stake sale transaction, along with those of the secondary sale transactions announced earlier with TPG and Mastercard, will be used to reduce group debt and invest in network and sales infrastructure in the respective operating countries.' the company said.
