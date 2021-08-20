StockMarketWire.com - LXi REIT announced several acquisitions including a Life Science and Biotech campus in York, STV's media studios and HQ facility in Glasgow, and waste recycling and storage facility in Aberdeen, for a combined £80 million.
The company also said it had sold its Lidl foodstore in Chard, Somerset for £7.8 million, reflecting a low exit yield of 3.8%.
The substantial life science and biotech campus in York, extends to 382,000 sq ft of facilities across 82 acres.
The media facility benefits from a new 20-year lease to STV, demonstrating the tenant's commitment to the site.
The recycling facility was let to Biffa on a long lease with 14 years unexpired to first break.
The acquisitions reflected an accretive 5.25% average net initial yield.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
