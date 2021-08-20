StockMarketWire.com - Cryptocurrency mining company Argo Blockchain said it had filed a registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its American Depositary Shares in the United States.
'The number of ordinary shares to be represented by each ADS, the number of ADSs to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined,' the company said.
Argo said it intends to list its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol 'ARBK.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
