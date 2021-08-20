StockMarketWire.com - Technology group Cohort said its subsidiary Systems Engineering & Assessment won a contract worth £4.6 million from a Ministry of Defence in the Asia Pacific region to upgrade the communications systems on two naval surface vessels.
The contract would commence in September 2021 and be completed by the end of 2025. This contract was for the first of four planned project phases.
'The contract was won in competition after SEA conducted an equipment assessment in collaboration with its in-country partner and electrical services experts in June 2021,' the company said.
'SEA will work in partnership with local subcontractors to install the new system, conduct training and ensure knowledge transfer to local partners and the in-country navy.'
