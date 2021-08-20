StockMarketWire.com - Slingsby, the commercial and industrial workplace supplies provider, has announced that for the period ending 30 June 2021, revenues had dropped £0.5 million, from £10 million to £10.5 million.

The group also reported it had net cash of £0.8 million.

As of 30 June 2020, the group had net debt of £0.4 million at 30 June 2020, compared to £0.3 million at 31 December 2020.

According to the group, the board has decided not to declare an interim dividend.




