StockMarketWire.com - Slingsby, the commercial and industrial workplace supplies provider, has announced that for the period ending 30 June 2021, revenues had dropped £0.5 million, from £10 million to £10.5 million.
The group also reported it had net cash of £0.8 million.
As of 30 June 2020, the group had net debt of £0.4 million at 30 June 2020, compared to £0.3 million at 31 December 2020.
According to the group, the board has decided not to declare an interim dividend.
