StockMarketWire.com - Insulation and building envelope solutions Kingspan reported higher first-half profit, driven by high levels of demand and a global recovery in the construction sector.
For the six-month period ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit rose to €297.2 million from €177.5 million as revenue climbed 41% to €2.9 billion.
The company declared an interim dividend of 19.9 cent.
'A strong pipeline of future demand means we are positive about the outlook for the second half of the year,' the company said.
Longer term, the decarbonisation agenda and increasing awareness of the need to reduce the contribution of the built environment to climate change is supportive of our focus on delivering customers with high performance solutions that deliver best-in-class thermal performance."
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.