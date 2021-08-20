StockMarketWire.com - Logistics solutions company Clipper Logistics said it had won a new five-year contract with Ireland-based sports retailer Life Style Sports.
Life Style Sports trades from 42 retail stores across the Island of Ireland from Cork to Belfast and also operates an e-commerce platform for its sportswear ranges.
Under the agreement, Clipper wpi;d provide e-commerce and store replenishment operations from a new distribution centre in Rathcoole, South of Dublin.
'Clipper has developed an automated solution for Life Style Sports utilising leading smart logistics technology, Geek+, a 'goods to person' robotics solution and auto bagging operation, which will facilitate this transformational project,' the company said.
'It is anticipated that the Life Style Sports operation will go live in January 2022,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
