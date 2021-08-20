StockMarketWire.com - Supermarket chain Morrisons said it had accepted an improved £7 billion takeover by the US private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice amid competition from rival bidder Fortress Investment.
The sweetened offer from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice represented an increase of 13 pence per Morrisons share to the terms of the Fortress increased Offer of 272 pence per share.
But Fortress said it was considering its options, and urged Morrisons' shareholders to 'take no action' on CD&R's offer, which will require their approval at a meeting in October.
In July, Morrisons rejected an offer worth £5.5 billion from CD&R, deeming it too low.
