StockMarketWire.com - GCP Asset Backed said its £50 million credit facility with Royal Bank of Scotland International maturing in August 2021, had been extended by 24-months on the same terms as the previous facility.
'The company's investment manager, Gravis Capital Management Limited, considers having continued access to the revolving credit facility an essential tool to allow the Company to access attractive investment opportunities,' the company said.
In additional 12-month extension option has also been included to be approved at the lender's discretion upon expiration in August 2023.
As at the date of this announcement, the facility is drawn by £20.2 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
