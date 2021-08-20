StockMarketWire.com - Following the company’s announced on 19 August 2021 regarding a placement, Mercantile Ports and Logistics has confirmed it has raised £9.6 million.
On 19 August, the company raised £0.5 million at 0.45p per ordinary share via a PrimaryBid offer.
The company will now allot 111,614,477 of new shares to satisfy the offer.
Cenkos and Zeus acted as joint Bookrunners in the place.
The Company will issue 2,244,947,810 new ordinary shares pursuant to the placing, subscription and PrimaryBid offer at the issue price of 0.45p per share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
