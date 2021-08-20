StockMarketWire.com - Asiamet Resources said work had slowed on various workstreams including at its BKM copper development project after a rise infections in Indonesia led to lockdowns and travel restrictions. 'Mobilizing personal and heavy equipment for site preparation and drilling has been delayed due the COVID-19 restrictions in place across Indonesia as a result of the pandemic, however we have managed to get the program underway with the first hole of a 3,000 metre program completed,' the company said.
The company added, however, that it was 'very pleased with the substantive progress being made on its development path for the BKM copper project.'
The company also made a decision to delay progressing the borrow to use forestry permit to the conditional approval stage, until the current drilling and value engineering programs are completed.
This will enable all results and any adjustments to be incorporated into the BKM project footprint prior to issue of the permit, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
