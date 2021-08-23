StockMarketWire.com - Facilities management services group Mitie said it had agreed to sell its document management business to Swiss Post Solutions for £40 million.

The business had delivered revenue of £48 million and an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of £4.2 million for the year through March.

Mitie said the deal was conditional on the completion of a consultation process with employees of document management unit and was expected to complete by the end of September.

It said the sale continued its strategy of realising value from non-core businesses whilst allowing reinvestment in higher growth opportunities.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com