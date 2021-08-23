StockMarketWire.com - Budget airline easyJet said chairman John Barton was standing down and would be replaced by replaced by former RSA Insurance chief executive Stephen Hester.
Hester would join the board as a non-executive director on 1 September and then succeed Barton as chairman on 1 December.
Hester also was a former CEO of Royal Bank of Scotland and British Land.
'It has been an absolute privilege to be the chair for easyJet for nearly nine years - it is a unique, dynamic and customer-centric business, driven by the passion of its people,' Barton said.
'I am proud of how easyJet has not only navigated through the pandemic but has adapted and built back stronger leaving it extremely well positioned for the future.'
'So it is with much confidence I will hand the reins over in the coming months to Stephen who will continue to drive easyJet's future success.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
