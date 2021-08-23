StockMarketWire.com - Analytics-as-a-service company Actual Experience said it had been awarded a multi-year continuous improvement contract from an unnamed energy supplier.
Under the terms of the contract, Actual Experience would identify further potential operational inefficiencies, as well as gaps in ESG, diversity and inclusion policies, and recommend improvements as necessary.
'This project is expected to deliver significant actionable data to the Customer as it shifts its focus to hybrid working following the pandemic, and will demonstrate the value of our new professional services offering to other large enterprises,' the company said.
This contract win followed a initial work undertaking a business impact assessment for the customer in March 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
