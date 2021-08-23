StockMarketWire.com - Diamond producer Gem Diamonds said it had entered into a binding share sale agreement with Okwa Diamonds for the sale of Gem Diamonds Botswana for $4 million.
Okwa Diamonds, an special purpose vehicle company registered in Botswana, is owned by Vast Resources, a mining and resource development company listed on AIM, and by Botswana Diamonds PLC, a diamond exploration and project development company.
'This sale is in line with our strategic objective to dispose of non-core assets. Gem Diamonds remains focused on optimising production and efficiency at the Letseng mine in Lesotho,' the company said.
Gem Diamonds Botswana's primary asset is the Ghaghoo diamond mine in Botswana, a 10.8 Ha kimberlite pipe in central Botswana. The mine had been on care and maintenance since March 2017.
'We believe there are significant opportunities to improve Ghaghoo's operating and financial performance through both the application of new and optimisation of existing technologies along with a strongly recovering diamond market,' it added.
Under the share sale agreement, Okwa Diamonds would pay a US$4 million in two instalments of US$2 million each. The second payment would be payable on or before 23 December 2021.
The completion of the transaction was subject to certain suspensive conditions including relevant regulatory and competition authority approvals within Botswana.
Botswana Diamonds had an initial 10% carried interest in Okwa and had been appointed as the operator.
'It is expected that these will be fulfilled, and the transaction completed in Q4 2021,' the company said. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
