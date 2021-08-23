StockMarketWire.com - Subtitles and dubbing group Zoo Digital upgraded its annual guidance while forecasting its first-half revenue to jump at least 51%, as production operations resume in the entertainment industry.
Revenue for the six months through September was seen rising to at least $25 million, up from $16.5 million year-on-year.
That also would represent growth of at least 8% compared to the second half of the 2021 financial year.
Zoo Digital said growth was due predominantly to it supporting the migration of catalogue titles to streaming platforms and associated new territory launches.
'In recent weeks some customers have placed orders relating to new titles following the cautious resumption of productions within the industry,' it said.
'The board anticipates that the associated pipeline of work will build gradually over the coming months.'
'Based on the strong performance in the first half of the year and the pipeline of orders that extends only into the first months of the second half, the board is confident of exceeding current full year revenue expectations.'
'The additional gross profit generated will be utilised to continue to invest for future growth and take advantage of the many opportunities present in our marketplace to build our business further.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
