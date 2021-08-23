StockMarketWire.com - DX said it had opened three new sites as the delivery solutions company looked to accelerate its depot network expansion programme.
The three new depots, at Dewsbury, Grimsby and Luton, would add further capacity to both of DX's divisions, DX freight, which specialised in the delivery of irregular dimension and weight items, and DX express, which offered secure, tracked and express delivery services for documents, pouches and parcels.
'The new Dewsbury depot extends DX freight's network in West Yorkshire, while the two new depots at Grimsby and Luton boost DX Express's operations in north-east Lincolnshire and Bedfordshire,' the company said.
The new depots took the total number of new or upgraded sites in 2021 to nine.
'As well as increasing capacity, these are driving higher customer service levels and improved productivity across the network. Further new depot openings are planned over the next two years,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
