StockMarketWire.com - Surveillance systems group Synectics said it had won a contract worth around £1 million for the Dos Bocas refinery in south-eastern Mexico.
Synectics said that it and integration partner Mathieson Elco had been awarded a contract by Samsung Engineering to provide safety monitoring and surveillance equipment for the refinery.
The facility, in south-eastern Mexico, was being constructed for the Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex.
The project, based on Synectics' recently-released COEX C3000 4K camera stations, would be completed early in 2022 with delivery commencing later this year, it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
