StockMarketWire.com - Outdoor advertising group Ocean Outdoor said it had been appointed as the exclusive outdoor media partner for Canary Wharf, encompassing a lifetime contract value of £30 million.
Ocean Outdoor said Canary Wharf offered an exceptional media opportunity, distributed across 16.5 million square feet of prime retail, office, residential and leisure space.
The company would retain exclusive rights to sell 40 full motion digital screens, and one large format full motion screen.
It also said it would develop the Canary Wharf advertising channel across a variety of formats to enhance the audience experience as people returned to work.
The new contract replaced Ocean's previous sales and marketing arrangement with an agent of Canary Wharf.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
