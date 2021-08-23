StockMarketWire.com - Immunodiagnostics group Oncimmune said positive follow-up data had been released for its lung-cancer detection technology.
The company welcomed the pre-publication of three-year follow-up data for the Early detection of Cancer of the Lung Scotland trial in medRxiv.
'The pre-publication shows that after three years, the number of late-stage cancers and deaths were lower in patients tested with the EarlyCDT Lung blood test,' it said.
'Crucially, all cause mortality as well as cancer specific and lung cancer mortality was reduced.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
