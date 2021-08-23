StockMarketWire.com - Compliance and energy services group Sureserve said it had retained a long-term gas servicing, repair and installation contract with social housing provider the Guinness Partnership.

The contract term was a minimum of five years and capped at 10 years, commencing on 1 September 2021.

Sureserve said it was expected to generate combined sales revenue of £140 million over the full 10-year term.


