StockMarketWire.com - Cadence Minerals said Macarthur Minerals reported that progress had been made toward completing the feasibility study for its high grade magnetite Lake Giles iron project.
Last week, the Macarthur Minerals' lead consultants Stantec visited Moonshine and Moonshine North to undertake a formal site visit.
'Stantec are advising the company on the design of the process flow sheet for the magnetite process plant, as well as on the non-process infrastructure requirements for the company's planned high grade magnetite project in Western Australia,' the company said.
'The foundational work required to underpin the delivery of the study will position Macarthur to advance with the execution phase of the project,' it added.
'Properly examining and experiencing the terrain and conditions will help underpin realistic capital and operating cost assumptions and outputs for the feasibility study.'
Cadence held an approximately 1% of stake in Macarthur, an Australian mining exploration company focused primarily on iron ore, nickel, lithium and gold in Western Australia. It also had a lithium project in Nevada, USA.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
