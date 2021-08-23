StockMarketWire.com - Chronic health condition management group Trellus Health said it had agreed to provide an inflammatory bowel disease demonstration programme for the Mount Sinai Health System.
Mount Sinai was one of the largest self-insured employer health plans in New York state.
Trellus Health intended to to begin generating revenue in the current year through a number of demonstration projects, potentially involving several hundred patients in aggregate.
The initial agreement would assess feasibility, engagement and satisfaction of its digital chronic condition management solution for Mount Sinai's non-union employees, eligible dependents and their treating physicians.
Trellus Health would recruit, assess and engage eligible IBD patients, with a targeted total enrolment of 25 patients.
Following enrolment, the demonstration programme would coordinate six months of active care management followed by a final programme report, expected to be available within 30 days of programme completion.
'This initial demonstration programme is expected to commence before the end of 2021 with conclusions from the final programme report expected in 2022,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.