StockMarketWire.com - Rapid tests maker Abingdon Health announced the launch the BioSURE COVID-19 antibody self test.
This new test, for which BioSure is the legal manufacturer, had been CE marked specifically for self-testing.
The test uses a fraction of a drop of finger-prick blood with results in 20 minutes.
'It will be particularly useful as populations worldwide continue to be vaccinated to monitor the effectiveness of an individual's immunity status,' the company said.
Abingdon would be the exclusive worldwide manufacturer for the product.
'The product had successfully completed technical transfer to manufacture following a pilot production run and is now in full manufacture at Abingdon's expanded manufacturing facilities at York and Doncaster,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.