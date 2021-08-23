StockMarketWire.com - Environmental and life science group DeepVerge said it had continued progress through its collaboration with Microsaic Systems to provide real-time monitoring solutions to detect and identify contaminants in water and soil.

Microsaic had launched a miniaturised mass spectrometer platform which provides fully integrated front-end solutions, with software upgrades using AI from DeepVerge, to achieve 'triple quadrupole limits of detection for real-time monitoring and identification of organic chemicals in water and soil,' the company said.

'"Triple quad" limits of detection mean increased sensitivity and specificity, which allows detection and quantitation at lower limits than conventional single quadrupole mass spectroscopy,' it added.






