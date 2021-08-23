StockMarketWire.com - Environmental and life science group DeepVerge said it had continued progress through its collaboration with Microsaic Systems to provide real-time monitoring solutions to detect and identify contaminants in water and soil.
Microsaic had launched a miniaturised mass spectrometer platform which provides fully integrated front-end solutions, with software upgrades using AI from DeepVerge, to achieve 'triple quadrupole limits of detection for real-time monitoring and identification of organic chemicals in water and soil,' the company said.
'"Triple quad" limits of detection mean increased sensitivity and specificity, which allows detection and quantitation at lower limits than conventional single quadrupole mass spectroscopy,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.