StockMarketWire.com - Gold and copper company Kefi said it had that it had now assembled the full funding package of $356 million estimated to be required to develop its Tulu Kapi gold project in Ethiopia.
The signing of detailed binding documentation and the launch of full project development was expected to coincide with the end of the Ethiopian wet season in October 2021.
'We are finalising outstanding documentation for all parties to allow the funds to flow for full Project development from October this year,' the company said.
Kefi would retain a 70% stake in Tulu Kapi Gold Mines Share Company, while the non-KEFI shareholding in TKGM, of about 30%, would comprise Government and non-Government local organisations.
Net present value to KEFI of US$376 million (at current prices) or 12.6 pence per share for the company's Tulu Kapi and Hawiah copper-gold projects.
The full funding package of US$356 million ("Tulu Kapi" or the "Project") by KEFI subsidiary Tulu Kapi Gold Mines Share Company ("TKGM"). This package is designed to fund all infrastructure, the start-up of the open pit mine and the initial development of the underground mine.
