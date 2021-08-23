StockMarketWire.com - Accsys said the new Tricoya plant in Hull is expected to be commercially operational by July 2022.
The remaining final stages of the works were being directly project managed by Tricoya UK, without requiring the appointment of another lead EPC contractor.
Tricoya UK's former EPC contractor, Engie Fabricom UK, purported to terminate the EPC contract in June 2021. A settlement agreement had been entered into between Tricoya UK and Engie Fabricom UK.
The total project capital cost was expected to be an additional €9 million to €15 million more than previously anticipated, driven by the extended project duration, including the previously-reported engineering changes, delays due to COVID-19, and time and recovery actions resulting from past management of and demobilisation from the site.
The costs also reflected the settlement agreement with EFAB. As a result, the total cumulative project capital cost for the plant was now anticipated to be in a range of €90 million to €96 million.
'Demand from the large addressable market for Tricoya continues to be strong, as seen in the buoyant sales previously reported. We continue to expect that, once operational, the plant's production will ramp-up to full capacity over approximately three years,' the company said.
Tricoya UK is Accsys' joint venture in relation to the Hull plant.
