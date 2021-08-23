StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Ncondezi Energy said a target signature date for a construction contract had been agreed with China Machinery Engineering Corporation for its Tete coal mine mine and power project in Mozambique.
Signing of the engineering, procurement and construction contract was planned to occur during the third quarter of 2021, the company said.
It also announced that 'a number of funding proposals' were being considered to ensure that it was adequately capitalised to complete the next phase of the project's de-risking milestones.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.