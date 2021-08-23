StockMarketWire.com - Oil group Westmount Energy noted that a prospect target for a second well on the Kaieteur block offshore Guyana had been extended by seven months to 22 March, 2022.

The block's joint venture partners include Exxon Mobil, Ratio Guyana, Cataleya Energy and Hess.

Westmount Energy owned about 5.3% of Cataleya Energy and about 0.04% of Ratio.


