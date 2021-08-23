StockMarketWire.com - Oil group Westmount Energy noted that a prospect target for a second well on the Kaieteur block offshore Guyana had been extended by seven months to 22 March, 2022.
The block's joint venture partners include Exxon Mobil, Ratio Guyana, Cataleya Energy and Hess.
Westmount Energy owned about 5.3% of Cataleya Energy and about 0.04% of Ratio.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.