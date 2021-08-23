StockMarketWire.com - The UK manufacturing and services sectors expanded in August, according to 'flash' readings from IHS Markit, though at differing rates compared to expectations.
The flash manufacturing purchasing managers' index, or PMI, in August fell to 60.1, below the previous months' 60.4 but above expectations of 59.5.
The flash services PMI fell to 55.5, down from 59.6 in July and below expectations of 59.0.
Numbers above 50 indicate expansion and numbers below indicate contraction.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
