Corporate finance group Marechale Capital swung to a modest full-year profit even as its revenue slipped.

Pre-tax profit for the year through April amounted to £0.25 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of £0.04 million.

Revenue fell to £0.40 million, down from £0.48 million.

'The company entered the financial year with high exposure to the hospitality sector but recovered well in the second half, funding clients in this industry as well as other high growth sectors,' chairman Mark Warde-Norbury said.


