StockMarketWire.com - Corporate finance group Marechale Capital swung to a modest full-year profit even as its revenue slipped.
Pre-tax profit for the year through April amounted to £0.25 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of £0.04 million.
Revenue fell to £0.40 million, down from £0.48 million.
'The company entered the financial year with high exposure to the hospitality sector but recovered well in the second half, funding clients in this industry as well as other high growth sectors,' chairman Mark Warde-Norbury said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.