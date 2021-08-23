StockMarketWire.com - StockMarketWire.com Texas-based digital outsource firm TaskUs has committed to paying a cash or equity award to its 30,000 employees as part of its successful IPO on NASDAQ on June 11.
Company leaders were awarded equity, while other employees will receive a one-time cash bonus based on their tenure at the firm.
"This company only exists because of the tireless work of our frontline teammates and incredible efforts of our support organizations from HR to IT to Finance. Without them there would be no IPO. So, we wanted to ensure every TaskUs employee got a chance to participate with a bonus, and to continue our investments to support their career growth," said TaskUs CEO, Bryce Maddock.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.