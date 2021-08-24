CA
26/08/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
27/08/2021 13:30 industrial product & raw materials price indexes
30/08/2021 13:30 balance of payments
CH
30/08/2021 08:00 KOF economic barometer
CN
27/08/2021 04:00 industrial profit
DE
25/08/2021 09:00 Ifo business climate index
26/08/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
27/08/2021 07:00 foreign trade price indices
30/08/2021 13:00 provisional CPI
ES
25/08/2021 08:00 PPI
30/08/2021 08:00 flash estimate CPI
30/08/2021 08:00 retail sales
EU
26/08/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
30/08/2021 10:00 business & consumer surveys
FR
26/08/2021 07:45 monthly business survey (goods-producing industries)
27/08/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey
IE
27/08/2021 11:00 retail sales index
IT
26/08/2021 09:00 industrial turnover & orders
27/08/2021 09:00 business confidence survey
27/08/2021 09:00 consumer confidence survey
JP
25/08/2021 06:00 indexes of business conditions
25/08/2021 07:00 revised machine tool orders
26/08/2021 00:50 services producer Price Index
27/08/2021 00:50 import & export statistics
30/08/2021 00:50 preliminary retail sales
UK
26/08/2021 00:01 Zoopla house price index
US
25/08/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
25/08/2021 13:30 advance report on durable goods
25/08/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
26/08/2021 13:30 jobless claims
26/08/2021 13:30 2nd estimate GDP
26/08/2021 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
27/08/2021 13:30 advance international trade
27/08/2021 13:30 personal income & outlays
27/08/2021 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
27/08/2021 15:00 US Fed Chair Powell speaks at Jackson Hole symposium
30/08/2021 15:00 pending home sales index
