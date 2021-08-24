StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services group Open Orphan said it had won an £8.1 million contract rom a 'major global pharmaceutical company' to test an inhaled human rhinovirus antiviral product.
The test would be conducted via a challenge study, where subjects are intentionally infected with pathogens.
'Asthma is a long-term condition that is characterised by inflammation and narrowing of the small airways of the lungs, which causes coughing, shortness of breath and chest tightness,' the company said.
'Illnesses such as the common cold, which is most commonly caused by HRV, can worsen symptoms.'
Open Orphan said the study would be conducted by its hVIVO unit and was expected to commence in the first half 2022.
It added that it expected the bulk of the revenue to be recognised across 2021 and 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
