Property investor Regional REIT said it had completed the previously announced disposal of a portfolio of industrial property assets for £45 million.

The company had announced in July that it had agreed to sell seven industrial properties located in Bromborough, Erith, Nottingham, Scunthorpe, Telford, Winsford and Wisbech.

The sale was completed 7.5% above the company's 31 December 2020 valuation and at an uplift of 18.0% from the acquisition price after capital expenditure costs.

Regional REIT said proceeds would be promptly recycled into its pipeline of higher yielding regional office investments to further diversify by geography and income stream.


