StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Regional REIT said it had completed the previously announced disposal of a portfolio of industrial property assets for £45 million.
The company had announced in July that it had agreed to sell seven industrial properties located in Bromborough, Erith, Nottingham, Scunthorpe, Telford, Winsford and Wisbech.
The sale was completed 7.5% above the company's 31 December 2020 valuation and at an uplift of 18.0% from the acquisition price after capital expenditure costs.
Regional REIT said proceeds would be promptly recycled into its pipeline of higher yielding regional office investments to further diversify by geography and income stream.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.